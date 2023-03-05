Hall Wade Sheffield, 85, of Temple, Texas peacefully left this earth Thursday, March 2, 2023 while at Creekside Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 6th at 11:00am at Northside Church of Christ in Temple, with Darrell Knight and Paul Meridith officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 5th, from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home.
Wade was born June 3, 1937 in Lampasas, Texas to C.V. Sheffield and Zula Vivian Bryce Sheffield. He was proud to be a descendant of early Texas settlers and his great-great-great grandfather, Col. Henry B. Millard, was head of the Texas Regular Army at San Jacinto. The fifth of 6 children raised on the family dairy farm, he graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 1956 where he was active in all sports, and served as captain of 11 man football with 11 men on the team. He graduated from Commonwealth College of Sciences in Houston. He was a licensed funeral director and mortician for 66 years. He moved to Temple in October of 1957 to work for Pace Funeral Home. He managed Harper Talasek Funeral Home for 16 years before opening Sheffield Funeral Home in Temple in 1979. He also owned Sheffield Funeral Home in Rogers, Texas and Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, Texas. After retirement, he owned and operated Sheffield Transfer Service until the start of the pandemic in 2020.
In October 1957 at the Central Church of Christ, now Northside Church of Christ, he met Saundra “Tonnie” Gribble, the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Gribble, the Sunday he placed membership. They married August 28, 1959, at Central. They were married for 63 years and have worked together for many of those years both in the funeral homes and traveling on the road for the transfer service for thousands of miles a week, and enjoying every minute of traveling and working together.
He was a faithful member of the Northside Church of Christ where he served as deacon and elder for many years. Throughout his life, Wade was active in many community activities. He was a member of the Temple Lions Club, President of the Temple Parks Board, member of Bell County Historical Society Board of Directors, Texas Funeral Directors Association Board of Directors, the Baylor Bear Foundation Board of Directors, and the oldest member of the Northside Church of Christ Softball Team.
The family Wade and Saundra built was his most prized accomplishment. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Sheffield of Temple, Texas and his 3 children, Leslie Sheffield House and her husband David House, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rodney Wade Sheffield, of Houston, Texas and Misty Sheffield Stapp and her husband Blake Stapp of Temple, Texas. He has 4 grandchildren, Dylan Tankersley, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lexie Tankersley and her husband Jesse Perez of Chicago, Illinois, Cayden Stapp and his wife Jamesia Stapp of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and Brendon Stapp of Temple, Texas. From the yearly camping trips in Colorado, holidays spent at home, and their made-up annual festivities of Birthgivingween held in remote cabins across the United States-- these times and memories will be cherished forever.
He is also survived by 2 sisters, Buna Faye Loggains, of Mena, Arkansas, Merlene Armendariz of Austin, Texas, and one brother C.V. Sheffield Jr., of Silver City, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, Geraldine Ivy of Bertram, Texas, and 1 brother Jim Sheffield of Georgetown, Texas.
Wade lived a life in service to God and man. He will be forever loved, remembered, and missed.