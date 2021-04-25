Karen Marburger Jeter
Karen Marburger Jeter, age 63 of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, Texas with Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld as celebrant. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021 with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Bellwood Memorial Park at a later date.
Karen Elaine Marburger Jeter was born in Temple, Texas on August 6, 1957 and was a lifetime resident of Bell County. She worked in the banking and communications industry, and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed the serenity of the beach, the freedom in traveling, and expanding her knowledge of history. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Morris Marburger.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Marburger of Temple; husband, Pat Jeter of Temple; brothers, Gary and Duane Marburger; sister, Lisa Coufal; son, Cody Reinders and wife Kandis of Azle, Tx; daughter, Becky Wilson and husband Kyle of Jarrell, Tx; and three grandchildren, Zanely Wilson, Kinley Reinders, and Waylon Wilson.
Flowers or donations can be sent to Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
