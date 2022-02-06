Services for Cindy Saffle, 64, of Bruecville-Eddy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Saffle died Tuesday, Feb. 1.
She was born Aug. 12, 1957, to Albert and Helen Simcik. She grew up in Temple, and graduated from Temple High School. She worked for the VA hospital for 35 years and was administrative officer of the pharmacy when she retired in 2017.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, John Saffle of Bruceville-Eddy; a daughter, Misty Andersen of Temple; a son, Brad Andersen; her mother of Temple; and a sister, Cheryl Mraz of Temple.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.