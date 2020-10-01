Roy Wayne Clark
Roy Wayne Clark,75, passed away on September 29 at his home in Belton, Texas. Roy was born in Atoy, Texas, to Arthur Roy Clark and Lorene Helm (Clark). He graduated from Florence High School in 1964, and married Sherral Marley in Florence, Texas, the same year. They had four children: Deanna Boyer married to Allen, Micheal Clark married to Chara of Belton, Texas, Carla Hess married to Scott, and Angela Titherage married to Kris. Roy is preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, Danny Gaspard and Eddie Gaspard, and grandsons, Colten Jackson and Michael Titherage. He is survived by his wife Sherral of Belton, and many loved family members: his brother Gary Gaspard married to Jo Ellen, sisters Jennifer Johnston married to Barry and Judy Jordan married to Rocky. Roy enjoyed 11 grandchildren: Erika Jackson, Logan Clark married to Andrea, Garrett Clark married to Kaite, Charissa Clark, Wesley Clark, Renee’ Woodson married to Luke, Trent Lindsey, Jordan Titherage, Emily Titherage, Joshua Titherage, and Kyleigh Titherage. His first great grandchild, Sterling Rose, was born this year. Roy and Sherral spent lots of fun time fishing with his two sister-in-laws and their husbands and his brother-in-law and wife: Joan and Norman Jackson, Debra and Tom Greenamyer, and Steven and Vonda Marley.
He worked several years as a design engineer on missiles at various companies. In 1985, he surrendered to the ministry of God’s Holy Word, licensed and ordained by Lawyer Baptist Church in Florence,Texas. He later received a Master’s degree in Theology from American Evangelical College. Roy was a staunch believer in the scriptures, led by the Holy Spirit in teaching. He was an avid prayer warrior and was eager to help anyone that needed it. Roy’s biggest desire was to hold true to his calling and serve the Lord Jesus Christ. During many years of active ministry, Roy and his wife planted seven non-denominational churches in Texas and Arkansas.
Roy was an artist, author, and excelled in Biblical understanding. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, training dogs, and fishing. You could find him on his farm tractor in overalls and cowboy hat. His memorial service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 3pm at Faith Bible Church, where he was currently pastoring, at 1910 East Young Avenue, Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary