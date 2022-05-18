Services for Miguel “Michael” Trinidad Machuca, 61, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Machuca died Friday, May 6, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 3, 1961, in Temple to Manuel Manchuca Sr. and Francisca Rivera Machuca. He graduated from Temple High School in 1979. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. He worked for St. Vincent de Paul store in Temple.
Survivors include two brothers, Manuel Machuca Jr. of Hot Springs, Ark., and Jose A. Machuca of Temple; and two sisters, Maria Trevino of Temple and Gloria Martinez of Rogers.
Branford-Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.