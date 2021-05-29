BELTON — Services for Lyndell “Len” Levi Lindsey, 80, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Live Oak Cemetery near Youngsport.
Mr. Lindsey died May 22 in Temple.
He was born June 2, 1940, in Florence to Dock Wilson Lindsey and Nina Levi Underwood. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Catherine Ann Brieden on Feb. 20, 1968, in Alice. He worked in oil fields.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 6, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Darrell Wayne Lindsey, Katherine Lynn Perkins and Alfred Lane Lindsey; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.