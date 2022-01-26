Russell Brown, 56, of Maypearl, Texas passed away January 16, 2022.
He was born March 22, 1965 in Fort Benning, Georgia to parents Joseph Daniel Brown and Dorothy Louise Brown. Russell attended school in Rogers, Texas where he was a 1983 graduate at Rogers High School.
Russell began his career with Wilsonart International in June of 1983 and worked with the company until the time of his death. In 1996 he went into law enforcement, working for Falls County, while he continued to work for Wilsonart. Russell met his wife Renee Vickers Sword in May of 1999 and married on August 11, 2000. He moved to Maypearl in 2000 and transferred from Wilsonart Temple to Wilsonart Dallas.
Russell had a love of photography. He is remembered as kindhearted, the type that would give you his last dollar. He had a giving heart and his family meant everything to him.
Russell was preceded in death by his loving wife Renee.
He is survived by his parents Doug and Dot Maddux of Rogers, TX; His stepchildren Heather and Mike Moon of Arlington, TX; Brandon Sword of Maypearl, TX; Aaron Sword of Maypearl, TX; brother and sister-in-law Mark and Brenda Maddux of Cyclone, TX; brother and sister-in-law John and Robin Maddux of Morgan’s Point, TX; sister and brother-in-law Faith and Gary Welch of Copperas Cove, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Maypearl.