BELTON — Services for Thomas Joseph Dowling Jr., 68, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Temple.
Mr. Dowling Jr. died, Friday, Oct. 14.
He was born Jul. 16, 1954, to Thomas Joseph and Mary Lee Husley Dowling in Temple. He graduated from Belton High School and spent most of his career working in the food service industry. After retiring as senior vice president in 2010, he focused on real estate investments. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served on missions in the New York and Pennsylvania areas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dowling; five sons, T.J. Dowling, Jason Dowling Mike Lindsai Dowling, Eric Helen Lenk and Scott Lindsay Lenk; a daughter, Elise Garrett Maw; and 16 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humanitarian Aid efforts at https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Temple is in charge of arrangements.