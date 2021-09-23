John Bryant Mayo
John Bryant Mayo of Rogers was born on January 24, 1966, in Pampa, Texas, to Kelley and Nancy Mayo. He grew up in Colorado City and enjoyed working with his Dad & Uncle Bill on the farm. Dominoes was a Mayo tradition and he always said he beat his cousin Kent.
He graduated from Colorado City High School in 1984 and then attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1989. Afterward, John went on to attend the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and graduated in 1995 with a master’s degree in Business Administration. He took pride in his work and spent years working hard to climb the ranks of the business world. Ultimately, John became EVP/CFO of Omega Builders in Temple, where he was valued as part of the Omega family.
John fathered three sons and gained a fourth when he met his soulmate, Nikki. They married on November 15, 2003, in Temple and enjoyed living life in the moment together each day. They worked hard through 17 years of marriage to make each house a home until they ultimately landed in Rogers, where they built the home of their dreams. John and his family made fond memories tending to the land and caring for their animals. John and Nikki spent their years raising boys, serving in the church and traveling the world together. One of John’s greatest joys was spoiling Nikki. He took pride in making his wife feel loved, making himself irreplaceable.
John also enjoyed scuba diving, where he became licensed as a dive instructor and shared his passion for diving with his boys. He used his skill set to serve the community by leading a regional search and recovery team. Another of his favorite activities was golf. He played every chance he could and coordinated a yearly golf trip with his friends and family.
John was a selfless and generous man. He and Nikki provided a home away from home for foreign exchange students, he mentored young businessmen, and he was a fervent giver and servant to the community. Through the years he donated in many ways, including leading the Dive Search and Recovery team, serving on the Ronald McDonald House board, serving on the board for Central Texas Youth Services, leading small group at Temple Bible Church and making financial donations to many in need. He also served on numerous municipal boards within the community.
John passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family who loved him deeply. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelley Mayo, and his brother, Bill Austin Mayo. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Nikki Mayo; his mother, Nancy Mayo of Belton; his son, Collin Mayo, wife, Carissa and children, Valon, Liam and Ronan of Troy; his son, Jason Mayo, wife, Cassidy and children, Jackson and Myla of Temple; his son, Colton Zach Mayo and Tori Stricklin of Temple; his son, Colton Magana, wife, Kayla and daughter, Paxton of Temple.
Services will be held at Temple Bible Church. Visitation on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5pm to 7pm and Celebration of Life on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Texas Youth Services, Bell County Sheriffs Association of Texas or Temple Bible Church.
