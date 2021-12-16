Services for Rhonda Gaylene Daniel, 43, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. L. Wayne Wester and the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Ms. Daniel died Friday, Dec. 10, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 12, 1978, to Harold Daniel Jr. and Deborah Annell Boedeker. She attended school in Round Rock and graduated from the Texas School for the Blind in 1998 with honors. She had been a resident of Central Texas all of her life.
Survivors include her mother, Deborah Harrison of Academy; two grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Boedeker of Belton; five brothers, Michael Daniel of Temple, Charles Holmes of Temple, Grady Daniel of Austin, Anthony Holmes of New Braunfels and Andrew Harrison of Maryland; and three sisters, Amy Lynn Vest of Gatesville, Tammy Carroll of Tomball and Laura Oliver of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.