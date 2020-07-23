CAMERON — Morris M. Jones Jr., 75, of Cameron, died Wednesday, July 22, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery in Buckholts.
He was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Cameron to Morris Marvin and Martha Lee Tomasek Jones. He married Imogene Krenek on Oct. 10, 1964 and was a member of the Buckholts Brethren Church. He retired as a warden for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ray Jones.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Mark Jones of Houston; two brothers, Michael Jones of Gatesville and Matthew Jones of Dallas; a sister, Linda Culp; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.