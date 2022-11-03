Services for Marcene “Perk” Kelton Garrett Sr., 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Julius Chappell officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Garrett died Saturday, Oct. 29, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Belton to Floyd and Cecelia Garrett. He attended T.B. Harris High School and graduated from Belton High School in 1967. He also attended Temple Junior College. He married Phyllis Faulk on March 7, 1970. He was employed by the Coca-Cola company after high school and was drafted into the U.S. Army on July 3, 1969. Following his military service, he worked for Texas Power and Light until retired in 1992.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Marcene Garrett Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Melissa Garrett of Austin and Christine Baker of Temple; two brothers, Elmer “Dandy” Garrett of Los Angeles and Larry Garrett of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.