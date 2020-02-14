Services for Gracie Mae “Grace” Rogers, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Rogers died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 9, 1934, in Bynum to James Allen and Leona Doss. She graduated from high school in Alvarado. She married Vastine “Posey” Rogers on June 28, 1952. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Kathy Rogers; two sons, Jimmy and Willie Rogers; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Vanessa Rogers and Melissa Rogers Russell, both of Temple; a brother, Morris Allen of California; a sister, JoAnn McIntosh of Fort Worth; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.