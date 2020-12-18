ROCKDALE — Services for Robert Wayne Yurk, 72, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. today at St. James Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Jonathan Meyer officiating.
Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
Mr. Yurk died Monday, Dec. 14, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Fedor to Richard Carl and Adelheid Anna Winkler Yurk. He was a 1966 graduate of Giddings High School, and later graduated from Southwest Industrial Business College in Houston. He married Pamela K. Niemtschk on April 4, 1970. He was a welder for IGC/TU Electric, and retired from the University of Texas as a truck driver and doing maintenance. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Lexington. He was a member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Wesley Yurk of Lexington; and two brothers, Victor Yurk and Curtis Yurk, both of Lexington.
Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Lexington, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale or any church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.