Tomas Camarrillo Ballesteros
Tomas Camarrillo Ballesteros, 104, of Woodway passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A Visitation with the family will be 6-7pm, Tuesday, January 31st at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be noon, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at St. Francis on the Brazos. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Tomas was born August 19, 1918 in San Marcos, Texas to Apolonio and Browla Ballesteros, one of five children. He bravely served his country during World War II, he was stationed at the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. When he returned from the war, he served in the National Guard. He worked for the VA Hospital, first in Temple, later he was transferred to Fort Hood, and ultimately he retired from Waco’s National Guard.
Tomas enjoyed music and playing the guitar, he was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. He was warm and friendly and was a joy to be around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. When he was asked how reached such an old age, he would pretend not to know, but his family says it is his activity and always staying busy and being productive.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Margaret Ballesteros; son, Alfredo Ballesteros; and his siblings.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Amelia Loa, Evangelina Coronado, Jose Ballesteros, Jesus Ballesteros, Tomas Ballesteros, Jr., Gloria Gonzales, Rosa Castillo, Sara Guerra, Betty Polendo; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many friends.
A special thanks to Saul Chavez for being his caretaker and friend for the last several months.
