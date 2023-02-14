Services for Lloyd Alan Moore, 53, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Hemmeline Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Moore died Sunday, Feb. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 25, 1969, in Temple to James Floyd and Shirley Marie Mock Moore. He had been a resident of Rogers for 21 years. He attended Texas State Technical College and received his master’s degree as an electrician and welder. Lloyd worked for Temple Machine Shop for 10 years and Butler Weldment for 10 years.
Survivors include a son, Andrew Milligan; a daughter, Abigail Frazer; his mother; a sister, Janet Maddux; a brother, Mark Moore; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.