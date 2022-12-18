Robert Justin “Bob” Malinak
Robert Justin “Bob” Malinak, cherished husband, father, grandfather, avid sportsman, author, and esteemed trial lawyer, passed away in Houston, Texas on November 29th, 2022 after a prolonged illness.
Born in Temple, Texas on October 7th, 1936, Bob attended Temple High School, where he was an accomplished athlete, earning seven varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball. In his senior year as a Temple Wildcat (1953-54), Bob was named to the Division 7 3A All-District basketball and baseball teams. Some said that, had he not been injured that year, he would have been a Division 3A All State quarterback.
Bob’s path next led to Rice Institute (now Rice University) in Houston. He graduated in 1958 with a B.A. in Economics. While at Rice, he served on the Weiss College Cabinet and also continued his passion for sports. He was the quarterback on a team that won three consecutive intramural football championships and also on the team that won the first All-College championship. He was a member of the Rice Owls baseball team during the 1955 and 1956 seasons. In his senior year, he was Sports Editor of The Thresher, the campus newspaper.
Upon graduation from Rice, Bob entered the University of Texas School of Law. There he served as Associate Editor and Symposium Editor of the Texas Law Review. He was inducted into the Order of the Coif and graduated with honors in 1961. Bob’s athletic talents remained evident as he continued to play intramural football. For three seasons, he quarterbacked both his law school fraternity team, Phi Delta Phi, as well as his undergraduate fraternity team, Delta Tau Delta. He was twice named to the All University of Texas intramural team. Following law school, Bob went on to complete basic training for membership in the Texas Air National Guard.
In 1961, Bob joined the Baker Botts law firm in Houston, marking the beginning of his storied thirty-seven year career there as a trial lawyer. In 1971, he was elected to partnership and then in 1983 became a senior partner. He served as Chairman of the Trial Department and a member of the Executive Committee from 1983 to 1989. He was elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1985. Bob retired from the active practice of law in 1999. Bob will be remembered for his integrity, his loyalty, his wisdom, his quiet, candid style of leadership, and also the great respect he always showed toward everyone he encountered.
Bob was a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas, and the Houston Bar Association. He served on the Board of Trustees of South Texas College of Law; the Board of Directors at The Forge; and for many years as a volunteer tutor at Casa de Esperanza Academy.
Bob was an avid reader and an author. He wrote three novels: The Girl or the Game; Roadblocks; and When the Road Ends; and one short story, “The Legend of Robert Joseph Tipton.” He was also an enthusiastic and competitive golfer and spent many happy hours on the course and in the locker room with friends at River Oaks Country Club. Over the years, he won several senior championships at the club. One of Bob’s greatest joys was traveling with his wife Joanne across the globe. During their three decades of marriage, together they visited over thirty countries and five continents.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Joanne Kelly Malinak; his brother, L. Russell Malinak; his sister, Margaret Malinak “Peggy” Long; his daughter, Anne Malinak Black (Stephen); his son, Robert Bradford Malinak (Heidi); his step-daughters Jennifer Tindall Adams (Timothy) and Margaret Tindall Vera; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis I. Malinak and Catharine Pennington Malinak, and his wife, Carolyn Powers Malinak.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas. For those interested, a live stream will be made available. The following link will be activated at the time of service. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nycMs-Dp_gU
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Casa de Esperanza, P.O. Box 301209, Houston, TX 77230 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Paid Obituary