A Mass of Christian burial for Arlene Wilde, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Wilde died Sunday, May 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Wilson to Otto and Laura Schneider. She married Beauford Wilde on Oct. 10, 1950. She worked in the cafeterias at St. Mary’s Catholic School and at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, where she worked for 25 years before retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two daughters, Christine and Theresa Wilde.
Survivors include six children, Dorothy Kohutek, Leonard Wilde, Charlotte Stock, Calvin Wilde, Ralph Wilde and Pat Tombaugh; two sisters, Margaret Mikeska and Carol Moore; three brothers, Daniel Schneider, Charles Schneider and George Schneider; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.