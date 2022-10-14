CAMERON — Services for Hollis Mathews, 84, of Gause will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gause Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Hollis Mathews, 84, of Gause will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gause Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Gause Cemetery.
Mr. Mathews died Thursday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born March 17, 1938, in Seal Roy Condon and Ivy May Watts Mathews. He married Mary Frances Light on Dec. 11, 1962. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and machinist.
Survivors include his wife of Gause; a son, Vincent Mathews of Gause; a brother, James Mathews of Marlin; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation and viewing will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.