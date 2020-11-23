Services for Donnie Renee Williams, 58, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Williams died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 4:20 am
