Wendell Curtis Williams, age 75, of Temple, died Sunday

Wendell Curtis Williams

Wendell Curtis Williams, husband, father, grandad, friend, mentor, and so much more, passed away April 23, 2023, at the age of 75. The man with silver hair, monogrammed cuffs, and a heart of gold, fought a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Wendell was a life-long resident of Temple, Texas. He returned home shortly after graduating from the University of Texas to work alongside his Dad in the wholesale beer business. In time he moved on to the banking business where he became a successful, respected, and loved community banker and businessman. He gave his heart and soul to his clients and his community. There are so many who attribute their success to his trust, guidance, and belief in them.

Wendell gave his time, knowledge, and commitment to his community wholeheartedly. He impacted the Temple Economic Development Corporation, Temple Chamber of Commerce, Temple Health and Bioscience District, Temple Reinvestment Zone, Temple Jaycees, Temple Business League, Leadership Temple, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, RWYC “Moment in Time” capital campaign, and United Way of Temple. His role was often as a founder as well as director.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Carolyn, to cherish his memory. He was a proud and dedicated dad to his son, Richard Williams (Tish) and his daughter Shannon Gillmore (Simon). He embraced his son and daughter, by marriage, Gregory Dachs (Emily) and Elizabeth Smith (Derek).

The “grandest” role in his life was being grandad. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and one great grandchild, ages “27-1”. Daniel Williams (Lacey), Matthew Williams (Madison), Sebastian Gillmore, Sullivan Gillmore, Annabeth Smith, Nora Dachs, Elijah Smith, Josephine Smith, James Dachs, Quinn Smith, and Sadie Williams. Hopefully each and every one will remember being “froggy dried” and loved beyond measure.

He is also survived by the mother of his children, Donna Kerby, his sister, Daurice Malina, his brother, Randy Williams (Shelly), father-in-law Pete Testa, and Jo Manley, the Angel who showed up to care for him on his final journey.

Wendell was preceded, in death, by his parents, Curtis and Doris Williams, his sister, Margaret Richter, his great grandchildren, Easton and Hope Williams, and his loving and loyal puppy, Oliver Hudson.

Honorary Pall Bearers are his dear friends, Jim Howe, Johnny Paysse, Raymond Smith, and Greg Davis, and grandsons Daniel, Matthew, Sebastian, and Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Temple, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of his life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any charity or organization that your heart believes in.

