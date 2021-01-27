Services for Genoveva Resendez Davila, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Rudie Diaz officiating.
Ms. Davila died Sunday, Jan. 24, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 11, 1939, in Caldwell to Jacinto and Margarita Ortiz Resendez. The family moved to Temple when she was young. She was a homemaker. She attended Higher Power Ministries in Temple.
Survivors include six daughters, Ana Luisa Cintron, Nancy Zuniga, Margarita Santana and Lusita Romero, all of Temple, Gabriela Watkins of Troy and Peggy Conde of San Antonio; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.