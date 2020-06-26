Patricia Agnes Sebek, age 94 of Temple, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at a local care facility. No services are planned at this time.
Patricia was born August 4, 1925 to Frank and Martha (Gillespie) Wahoff in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1952, while working for the Department of Defense in Washington D.C., Patricia met the love of her life, William Walter Sebek. She and a friend were attending a Naval Dance and William asked her to dance. Love blossomed and they were married a year later. She worked for the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration for over 30 years. Her biggest passion in life was cooking for her family and friends (especially Thanksgiving dinner). Christmas, Easter and birthday celebrations were also so special to her. Family was the most important thing in her life with uncompromising love for all. She enjoyed embroidery and sewing in earlier years. She loved to do crossword puzzles and her favorite shows to watch were Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right, and Jeopardy. She loved to play Bingo. “Bingo” may have been her favorite word. She was and is the heart of the family and will forever remain there. She was a member of the Diamond Card Player Club in Marksville, Louisiana and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, William Walter Sebek; sister, Irene Schott; and her most beloved niece, Beverly Prather, being like a sister to her.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter, Darleen Sebek; son, Christopher Sebek and wife, Melissa; son, Mitchell Sebek and wife, Keyla; granddaughter, Brandi Landry and husband, Jessie; grandson, Kyle Sebek and wife, Daniela; grandson, Tyler Sebek; granddaughter, Jenna Sebek; and granddaughter, Jaylee Stroud and husband, Ely.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Scott & White Hospital, Cornerstone Gardens and Hospice of Scott & White.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Patricia’s name be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.