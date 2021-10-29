SALADO — Services for Patsy R. “Mema” King, 86, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at 2759 Big Elm Road in Troy.
Mrs. King died Monday, Oct. 11, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Poteau, Okla., to Corrine and Owen Bizzell. She graduated from Poteau High School in Poteau, Okla., in 1950. She married Charles King on Oct. 1, 1962. She lived in Belton for 17 years before moving to Troy. She was a co-owner of the Belton Dairy Queen and CW King Trucking. She was a member of the Johnson Drive Church of Christ in McGregor.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Charlesy Ann and Debra Awong.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jimmy Wattenbarger of Frankfort, Ky.; two daughters, Kimberly Heald and Patricia Olsen, both of Temple; two sisters, Carol Lopez of Ventura, Calif., and Lorene Melendez of Houston; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.