CAMERON — Services for Loyd Buff Jr., 89, of Cameron will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Private burial will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Buff died Thursday, Jan. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 7, 1930, in Boling to Loyd and Lenora Blackwell Buff. He graduated from Pharr San Juan Alamo School. He married Rita Faye Wheeler. He worked for an auto dealership.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Don Buff of Cameron; two daughters, Carol Jennings of Rosharon and Janet Buff of Texas City; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.