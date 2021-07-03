ROCKDALE — Services for Alma “Tena” Galbreath, 98, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Mrs. Galbreath died Thursday, July 1.
She was born Sept. 1, 1922, in Ballinger to Wilkes and Ophelia Beavers. She married David Russel Galbreath. She was a homemaker and a cashier at a feed store in Rockdale. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001; two sons, Kenneth in 1984 and David in 2017; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann Batis and Linda Taylor; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.