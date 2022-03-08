ROSEBUD — Services with Masonic rites for Alton Wayne Hamilton Sr., 83, of Lott will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Carolina Cemetery near Durango.
Mr. Hamilton died Monday, March 7, at his residence.
He was born July 13, 1938, in Durango to Homer and Stella Cochran Hamilton. He attended Lott public schools. He married Peggy Henson on May 31, 1958. He worked as a construction supervisor for Brown and Root for 47 years. He was a member of the Cedar Bayou Masonic Lodge AF&AM No. 321 in Baytown.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Lynn Hamilton; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Lott; a son, Alton Wayne Hamilton Jr. of LaPorte; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Lott Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.