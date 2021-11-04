John Glenn Frank
John Glenn Frank, age 53, of Belton passed from this life on Sunday, October 24th, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White hospital. He was born on the 22nd day of December, 1967, in Belvidere, IL to parents Larry and Jacqulyn Frank.
John married his sweetheart Dawn Renee on the 9th day of August, 1989. The couple went on to build a beautiful life together which included two children. John enjoyed his lifelong career as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, hunting, and spending time watching his grandsons Hunter and Wyatt grow up. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Papa.
He is preceded in death by his mother Jacqulyn Frank, grandparents and sister-in-law Tammie Frank.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Dawn Frank; two children, Christopher (Keala) Frank of Temple, and Filicia (Brett) Whitesell of Temple; two grandsons, Hunter Frank, and Wyatt Whitesell; one sister, Linda (John) Bauer of East Troy, WI; one brother, Robert Frank of East Troy, WI; and his in-laws, Harold (Diana) Kasch of South Beloit, IL.
There will be no memorial services at this time.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary