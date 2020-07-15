Felipe Lopez, Jr.
Felipe Lopez, Jr., age 37, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Georgetown. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 15th at the funeral home.
Felipe was born October 9, 1982 in Mexico to Felipe Lopez and Guadalupe Maya. He had been a resident of Austin for the past 10 years. He worked as a cook at El Corral Mexican Restaurant in Copperas Cove.
He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his wife, Dalia Yanez Lopez, one son, Mathias Lopez, his mother, Guadalupe Maya, two brothers, Gervacio Lopez and Israel Lopez and six sisters, Teresa Maya, Cecilia Ortiz, Ernestina Lopez, Susana Lopez, Guadalupe Lopez and Araceli Lopez.
