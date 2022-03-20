BELTON — No services are planned for Rose Fae Newton Van Horn, 73, of Belton.
Mrs. Van Horn died Friday, March 18, at her residence.
She was born May 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Sarah Tipton Newton. She married David Van Horn in 1967.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; three daughters, Tearsica Brooks of Belton, and Terri Van Horn and Tonya Watro, both of Allen; a brother, James Brown of Florida; a sister, Angie Whitaker of Belton; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.