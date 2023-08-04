No services are planned for Amy Darlene Jarvis, 40, of Copperas Cove.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Amy Darlene Jarvis, 40, of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Jarvis died Sunday, July 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 6, 1983, in Dallas to Edward and Peggy Darlene Brand Boatright.
Survivors include two children, Shane Holland and J.T. Holland; her mother; two brothers, James Jarvis and Chris Jarvis; a sister, Krystal Jarvis; and one grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.