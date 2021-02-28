Services for Allen Lee Newman, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Newman died Wednesday, Feb. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Duncan, Okla., to John Wesley and Pearl Barber Newman. He graduated from Velma-Alma High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Oklahoma A&M University. He married Cleta Maxine Pierce on May 27, 1951, in Claud, Okla. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. He also was a member of the Bell County Genealogical Society and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Max Newman of Temple and Steven Newman of Elgin; three brothers, Wayne Newman of Walters, Okla., and Paul Newman and Philip Newman, both of Claud; two sisters, Mary Fern Stewart of Oklahoma City and Melva Hines of Sulphur, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church library fund.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.