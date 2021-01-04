Services for Cecil Clayton “Sonny” Hallford, 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Hallford died Saturday, Jan. 2, in Waco.
He was born April 1, 1926, in Heidenheimer to John and Ora Lee Richard Hallford. He attended school in Heidenheimer. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married June Kay Miller on June 20, 1948. He was a self-employed mechanic and owned and operated Hallford Auto Clinic in Temple. He was a Methodist and a member of Temple Elks Club No. 138.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2013; and two sons, Timothy Hallford and Stephen Hallford.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise McKinnerney of Waco and Cecilia Gough of Burlington; a sister, Ann Taylor of Temple; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.