A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosa Lee Pechal, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Mrs. Pechal died Thursday, Jan. 9, at a local care center.
She was born April 3, 1931, in Rosebud to Ervin and Sara Fuson Stoebner. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. She attended Durham Business College in Austin. She married Alois “Louis” William Pechal on April 23, 1956. She worked for Mid-Tex Telephone Co. in Killeen, Temple National Bank, King’s Daughters Hospital, Santa Fe Hospital and Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Women’s Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas Pechal of Temple, Kenneth Pechal of Leedale and Dale Pechal of Ratibor; a daughter, Peggy Shaffell of Temple; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White – Central Texas Foundation – Hospice; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.