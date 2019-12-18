Services for Michael Lorenzo “Mike” Dean, 28, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Robert Beamon and C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Dean died Monday, Dec. 2, at his residence.
He was born May 5, 1991, in Waco to Moses Jr. and Christine Renee Dean. He graduated from Temple High School in 2010. He attended Temple College, pursuing a business degree. He attended A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple. He worked at Texas Roadhouse in Temple and Anderton Castings in Troy.
Survivors include three daughters, Ah’Nyla Lanae Dean, Te’Yanna Prenique Dean and Destiny Lariah Galbreath-Dean, all of Temple; four brothers, Christopher Fox of Fort Worth, Domonte Dean and Raymond Dean, both of Temple, and Jeremy Dean of Waco; four sisters, Nicole Bartlett of Fort Worth, DeShaundra Dean Smith and Tosheena Dean, both of Temple, and Danine James of Virginia; his parents of Temple; and his grandparents, Moses Sr. and Dorothy Dean of Sardis, Miss., and Dorothy Fox of Temple.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.