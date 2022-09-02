Edward Lewis Chlapek
Services for Edward Lewis Chlapek, 89, of Temple, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Seaton Brethren Church with Pastor Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will follow in procession at Seaton Cemetery.
Edward Lewis Chlapek died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Edward Lewis Chlapek was born on September 12, 1932 to Edward Amos Chlapek and Julia Hermina Jez Chlapek in the Ratibor Community. Edward was a graduate of the class of 1949 from Temple High School. Proudly, he enlisted into the National Guard. He started his entrepreneurship with his first business in Canipe & Chlapek Lumber. He took his carpenter hobby into another adventure owning his second business as Chlapek Construction and lastly to his Midway Equipment Services INC. Edward was an honorable businessman and enjoyed serving his community. He served as a Past-President and board member of Temple Area Home Builders Association. The homes and businesses he built are seen throughout Bell County. In addition to being a hard worker, he enjoyed drag racing and collecting vintage cars and trucks. He will be remembered for his servant’s heart, his humble nature, and his impeccable kindness. He was a member of Seaton Brethren Church where he married his highschool sweetheart Martha Coleman in 1952. He also served as deacon and board member at East Side Baptist and Immanuel Baptist churches respectively.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Martha Chlapek; one son, Mark Alan Chlapek; one sister, Ann Wolfe.
Survivors include his two sons, Rodney Lewis Chlapek, Eddie Wayne Chlapek and wife Karen; one daughter, Pamela Kay Tyroch and husband Rodney; two sisters, Irene Marek and husband Ed. and Jan Huber and husband Earl; grandchildren, Kari Richardson and husband Corey, Brian Chlapek and wife Heather, Dustin Chlapek, Tristan Chlapek, Susan Lynn and husband Jeff; and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 before the services at the church.
In Lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Seaton Brethren Church to their building fund.
A special thank you to Accent Care Hospice especially for Laura and Sylvia for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
Paid Obituary