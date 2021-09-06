BANDERA — No services are planned for Ernest Gilbert “Gil” Rogers, 81, of Bruceville-Eddy.
Burial will be in the Rogers’ family cemetery in Medina.
Mr. Rogers died Tuesday, Aug. 31.
He was born in Louise on July 2, 1940, to Katie Sims and Ernest Hollub. He graduated from the University of Houston with an engineering degree, and worked for NASA. In 1961, he married Doris Lavonne Rogers, and she preceded him in death in 2004. He married Debbie Kay Schuebel, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 22. He was a member of Central Texas Church of God in Bruceville-Eddy for more than 15 years.
Survivors include two sons, Bryan Rogers and Mack Rogers; a daughter, Christine Shia; and six grandchildren.
Both Gil and Debbie will be buried in the Rogers’ family cemetery in Medina, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cove Inc., P.O. Box 1956, Waco, TX 76703.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Bandera is in charge of arrangements.