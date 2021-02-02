Services for Sue Ellen Montalbo Lopez, 40, of Rogers will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers City Cemetery.
Mrs. Lopez died Thursday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 4, 1980, in Temple to Joe and Vickey Montalbo. She graduated from Rogers High School. She married Ivan Alejandro Lopez on April 18, 2001. She was a tax preparer.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; two sons, Joe Angel Montalbo and Ivan “Alex” Lopez Jr., both of Rogers; two daughters, Nayeli Lopez and Mayeli Lopez, both of Rogers; her parents of Rogers; and a brother, Joey Motalbo of Rogers.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.