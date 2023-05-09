BELTON — Services for Barbara Lynn Fulton, 64, of Temple will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nolan Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Mrs. Fulton died Thursday, May 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 12, 1958, to J.T. and Juanita Morgan in Temple. She was an escrow agent at American Abstract in Killeen for 45 years.
She was preceded in death by a son, B.F. “Benji” Fulton.
Survivors include her husband, Frankie Gene Fulton of Temple; a son, Jon “Derek” Fulton of Temple; a daughter, Taylor Kleshick of Helena, Mont.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nolan Valley Baptist Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.