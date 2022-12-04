Patty Lou (Eads) Riley
Patty Lou (Eads) Riley, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Patty was born in Chillicothe, Texas, on October 12, 1936, to Leon and Allie (Bouldin) Eads.
Patty was an avid reader and loved a good mystery. She was the first in her family to attend college, and she went to Decatur Baptist College from 1954 to 1956. She then attended Howard Payne University and graduated with a degree in education. Patty taught English for over 30 years in middle school and high school. Her favorite book which also reflects her favorite time of year is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
While attending Howard Payne University, Patty met Jack Tom Riley, and they were married on February 28, 1959, in Chillicothe, Texas. They had three children Kip, KaKi, and Kade.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don Eads, Robby Eads, and Doyle Eads.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, son Kip Riley and his wife Suzanne, daughter KaKi McKinney and her husband Jack, and son Kade Riley and his wife Gina; grandchildren Scott Riley and his wife Rebecca, Stephen McKinney and his fiancee Anne-Thomas Steele, Jill Riley and her fiance Marcus Mataga, Allie Pruden and her husband Jack, Lindsey Riley, and Lauren Riley; great-granddaughter Madelyn Sue Riley; sister Freeda Jett; and many nieces and nephews
Patty will be greatly missed by her husband Jack, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild and all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belton, Texas.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Howard Payne University Scholarship Fund or the charity of your choice.
