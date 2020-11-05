ROCKDALE — Services for Walter J. Breaux II, 62 of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Breaux died Sunday, Oct. 25, in Rockdale.
He was born April 18, 1958, in New Orleans to Walter J. Sr. and Mary Breaux. He graduated from Dripping Springs High School. He was a lifelong electrician.
He was preceded in death by a son, Walter J. Breaux III.
Survivors include his father; two daughters, April Bortz and Britnie Breaux; two brothers, Chris and Dwayne Breaux; and four grandchildren.