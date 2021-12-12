William James Linzy, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2021 at his New Orleans home, with his wife of 23 years, Gemelle Martin Linzy, by his side. He was 77 years old. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr. in Temple, Texas on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 am. at 11:30 am, a Celebration of Life will be held at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Rd. in Belton, Texas.
A Mass was also held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, Louisiana, followed by the interment in Metairie Cemetery.
“Linzy” was born January 7, 1944 in Waco, Texas, to William J. “Dub” and Kathleen (Muhl) Linzy. He attended Jesuit High School (Class of 1962) in Shreveport, LA, where he was a member of the all-city, all- district, and all-state football teams in his sophomore, junior, and senior years as well as earning honorable mention to the all-American team in his senior year. He finished third in his class and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX, on an athletic/academic scholarship. While there, he was very active in his fraternity, Kappa Sigma, as Grand Master of Ceremonies and Vice-President of his senior class. Following his graduation in 1966, he studied law at SMU and was admitted to the Texas bar in 1969. That same year, he joined the Law Firm of Flood (now deceased), Linzy, and Thigpen in Temple, TX. In 2013, his son, Devon, proudly joined the firm. The Texas Bar Association honored him in 2019 for his 50 years as an attorney. He was devoted to his clients and they to him.
Linzy was married to Cynthia Robinson, and they raised their three children (Noelle, Chris, and Devon) in Temple, TX. He coached Kiwanis Club Little League Football for 22 years, was honored for his dedicated service to the youth of Temple with the Eldo Johnson Youth Award in 1988, and was a dedicated member of St Luke’s Catholic Church. He was a board member and past president of Ralph Wilson Youth Club and Temple Kiwanis Club as well as a board member of Temple Civic Theater and Temple Parks and Recreation. He married Gemelle Martin of New Orleans, LA, in 1998 when he became a proud resident of both Temple and New Orleans.
Linzy was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing with his sons, granddaughters, many friends, and beloved dogs, Hope, Hans I-IV, Loki, and Nyx. In the off season, he travelled the world with Gemelle, daughters Noelle and Gigi, and niece Rachel, spending hours in the world’s greatest museums. Jim was a force of nature, known for his larger-than-life parties featuring great food he and his children prepared, a well-stocked bar, and flowing wines. A self-avowed wine enthusiast, he competed with siblings Howard and Nancy for consumer of the year honors. In recent years, he enjoyed his time with Gemelle at their condo in Orange Beach, Alabama, and dancing and music at their epic annual “Linzy Fest,” following Jazz Fest in New Orleans. In 2020, he reigned as King XLIII of the Krewe of King Arthur and proudly exclaimed, “It’s good to be king.”
Along with his wife Gemelle, Linzy is survived by his brother Howard (Rhonda) Linzy of Ponchatoula, LA, and sister Nancy (Fran) Linzy of Mandeville, LA; three children: Noelle (Brian) Smith of Georgetown, TX, Christopher (Heather) Linzy and Devon (Helena) Linzy, both of Temple, TX; three step-children: Gigi Saak (Tim Goux), Rob (Shelly) Saak, and Matt (Sam) Garvin; four grandchildren: Aubrey, Claire, Pierce, and Hope; six step-grandchildren: Shelby, Garrett, Gabe, Sara, Jacob, and Liberty; and nieces Rachel Linzy and Gina (Edwin) Craft; nephews Shayne (Inda) Linzy and James (Sarah) Minton; and several dear cousins as well as a legion of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrance be sent to Lutheran High School in Metairie, LA; St Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, TX; or a charity of your own choosing.
