Services for Daniel “BushWacker” Tolbert, 84, of Temple will be noon Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Tolbert died Thursday, Aug. 31, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1938, to Sandy and Melissa Tolbert in Smithville. He served in the Marine Corps. He worked as a carpenter and worked in construction. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include five daughters, Valerie Tolbert-Maloy of Fort Worth, Shanice Tolbert and Katelyn Tolbert, both of Temple, Melissa Tolbert of Carrolton and Raven Tolbert of Houston; two sons, Michael Hargers of Denver, Colo., and Marc Tolbert of Fort Worth; a brother, Anthony “Jay” Tolber of Mansfield; 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.