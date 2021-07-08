CAMERON — Services for Jeffrey Alan Sommer, 61, of Branchville will be 10 a.m. Monday in Little River Cemetery in the Jones Prairie community in Milam County.
Mr. Sommer died Wednesday, July 7, at his residence.
He was born July 28, 1959, in Huntsville to J. D. and Josephine Schindler Sommer. He married Katharine Short on March 28, 2015.
Survivors include his wife of Branchville; his mother of Branchville; his stepmother, Shirley Sommer of Temple; two stepsons, Jodee Rubac of Branchville and Chancey Rubac Brandy of Belmena; a stepdaughter, Brandy Rubac of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.