Lee Janet (Weidner) Riding
Cameron - Ms. Lee Janet (Weidner) Riding, 67, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service for Ms. Riding will be held at a later date.
Ms. Riding was born November 27, 1952, near San Marcos, Texas, to Clarence and Rosa (White) Weidner. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1970. She moved to Cameron in the mid 1990’s to be close to family. She retired as a Sergeant from the Milam County Sheriffs Dept., where she served as a Dispatcher/Jailer. She then worked as the manager of People’s Finance in Cameron. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
Ms. Riding was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Melba Sue Lanicek and Clare-Rose Black. She is survived by her brothers, John O. Weidner and wife, Dianne, of Houston, Clarence W. Weidner of Jones Prairie; and one sister, Alma Lue Wenzel of Cameron, and many nieces, nephews, and their children, whom she dearly loved.
Her loving and faithful cocker spaniel, Jasmine, was by her side at the end.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First United Methodist Church, Cameron, Texas, would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary