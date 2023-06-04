Curtis S. Doss
Curtis S. Doss was born December 16, 1931 in Temple, TX and passed away in Austin, TX on May 26, 2023. His 91 years were filled with wonderful memories with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and L. C. Doss; his wife Barbara K. Doss; sister-in-law Doris Bowman; and brother-in-law John Bowman. He is survived by one sister-in-law, Bobbie J. Kelly of Houston; three loving sons, Stan and wife Marilyn of Bedford, TX , Byron and wife Helen of Round Rock, TX, Todd and wife Carolyn of Austin, TX; and grandchildren, Corey Doss of Bedford, TX, Shannon Barlow and husband Jackson of Euless, TX, Randi M. Miller of Jasper, TN, and Cole and Caroline Doss of Austin, TX; and a niece and numerous nephews.
Curtis grew up in Temple, Texas, where he graduated from Temple High School in 1950, he married Barbara Dyess, his high school sweetheart in 1952. They lived in Minnesota, Temple, Austin, and San Antonio. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Veteran of the Korean War. After returning from Korea he attended and graduated from Baylor University in 1959. His career in sales included working with teams at HEB, Kraft Foods, and Hershey Chocolate Company. He was with Hershey Chocolate Co. for 35 years until he retired in 1995. His long tenure with Hershey established him as the “Candyman” with friends and family. A distinction he was very proud of and as a result was always known for giving out candy as a thank you for the rest of his life. He was a former member of Castle Hills First Baptist Church in San Antonio. As well as a member of the VFW Lodge, and Masonic Lodge in Temple and San Antonio. He was a devoted husband, father, loving grandfather, and uncle. He loved the holiday season, working in his yard in San Antonio, making homemade ice cream, firing up the BBQ pit, and spending time with family and friends. He was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch his Baylor Bears or any high school football especially the Texas High School Football playoffs.
The family would like to thank the staff members of the Isle at Cedar Ridge for their outstanding care over the last four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the charity of your choice.
There will be a visitation for family and friends to be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville. Funeral services celebrating Curtis’ life will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Walden Room of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 1pm.
