Jerry L. Dawson
Jerry L. Dawson, of Bartlett, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, a week before his 83rd birthday.
Jerry was born on September 3, 1938, to the late Mary “Dixie” Edith and John L. Dawson of Bartlett. He was baptized as a young boy and spent his entire life in Bartlett. On January 7, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Sturm. Together, they raised seven children and spent over 40 years in the restaurant business, known to many as Lois & Jerry’s. In addition, Jerry spent many years as a self-employed truck driver, where he enjoyed working with local farmers hauling fertilizer, cotton, corn, and wheat. Jerry was a quiet and simple man. When not working, he liked to tinker on a tractor, go to an auction sale, and take care of his animals. He enjoyed the finer things in life such as a good cup of coffee, his wife’s cooking, spending time with his family, and watching western shows.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois, of 66 years, along with 7 children: Pam and Bill Terrell of Bartlett, Greg Dawson of Bartlett, Neal and Donna Dawson of Holland, Dale Dawson of Bartlett, Cary Dawson of Salado, Paula Van Praag and Gary Kleypas of Holland, and Brad and Karen Dawson of Bartlett. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, his sisters Krin Spinn and Jonna Bartlett, along with several nieces and nephews. Jerry was honest and well-respected, and he leaves a legacy for those who were blessed to call him Daddy, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery at 3:00pm with Pastor Jeremy Ullrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department.
