CAMERON — Services for Doris Evelyn Lafferty, 89, of Cameron will be private.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Lafferty died Friday, April 17, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Gouldbusk to James and Ellie Myers. She married James E. Lafferty in 1948. She was a secretary and worked at L&M Jewelry in Cameron. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013; and a son, Jim Lafferty.
Survivors include a son, Dale Lafferty of Cameron; two sisters, Helen Smith of Blanco and Dovie Garrett of Louisiana; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cameron First Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.