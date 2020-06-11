Mark A. Chlapek
Mark A. Chlapek, age 59, of Temple, TX passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born on December 22, 1960 in Temple the son of Edward and Martha (Coleman) Chlapek.
He will lie in state on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 until 5:00pm and Thursday June 11, until 9:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
Private graveside services will take place at Seaton Cemetery.
Mark worked for many years as a mechanic at Midway Equipment Services in Temple. From childhood Mark enjoyed motorcycles and won many a motocross race when he was younger. In his later years he loved to take long rides with his love Crystal and his friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Crystal Shifflett of Temple, his parents Edward and Martha Chlapek of Temple, a sister Pam Tyroch and her husband Rodney of Belton, brothers Rodney Chlapek of Temple, and Eddie Wayne Chlapek and wife Karen of Temple, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the donor’s choice would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary