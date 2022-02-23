BELTON — Services for John P. Fulwiler, 74, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Fulwiler died Friday, Feb. 18, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 3:28 am
